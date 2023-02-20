scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Winter on the wane in Delhi, max temperature crosses 30°Celsius mark

Over the past week, day temperatures have steadily risen in Delhi, with the maximum touching 29.6 degrees on Saturday. On Monday, the maximum is expected to be 32 degrees Celsius, followed by 31 Degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Delhi saw the mercury rise to 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, on Sunday.

Delhi saw the mercury rise to 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, on Sunday. According to IMD officials, the city is expected to see more of the same till Wednesday.

According to IMD officials, the lack of rain in the region is behind the rise in temperatures.

“There has been no rainfall activity in and around Delhi for the past several days. High temperatures are being reported in most parts of northwest and west India at present. In the coming days, a western disturbance is expected to bring rain to Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, but it is not strong enough to bring rain to Delhi. After Wednesday, the temperatures may see a slight decrease but day temperatures will still be above normal,” said an official.

According to temperature patterns between 1981 and 2010, the maximum temperature in the city between February 15 and 19 is around 24.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is around 11 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature has been above the 24-degree mark on 15 out of 19 days this month so far.

The minimum temperature, however, has mostly been in the normal range. On Sunday, it was recorded as 11.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. IMD officials said this was because there was no cloud cover which means heat is not being trapped at night, leading to high temperatures during the day and relatively colder temperatures in the mornings.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 06:45 IST
