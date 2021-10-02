As winter nears, Gurgaon issues guidelines to combat air pollution

Taking a proactive approach for abating air pollution in the city, the Gurgaon district administration has issued directions listing out several key measures to be implemented from October 1. An order issued to 41 agencies, including police, municipal corporation, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), department of town and country planning, and SDMs, states that nodal officers should be appointed for implementation of pollution action plan and all agencies should constitute teams for night patrolling.

With winter approaching, the air quality is set to deteriorate in NCR.

As per the action plan, the control board has identified Udyog Vihar phases 1-5, sector 18, sector 37, IMT Manesar, Behrampur, Begumpur Khatola as hotspots for industrial air emissions. For vehicular air emission and traffic congestion, Delhi-Gurgaon border, Iffco chowk, Rajeev Chowk, Sohna road, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Gurgaon-Faridabad toll plaza, Dwarka expressway, HUDA city centre, Hamilton court DLF phase 4, Pataudi road, Gurgaon bus stand, Rampura flyover and Bilaspur Chowk have been identified as hotspots.

Thirteen hotspots for road dust have also been identified.

“Large construction projects including highways and metro will need to provide an undertaking to state pollution control board within 15 days that they will assure adherence to prescribed norms for dust management. Solid waste dumping issues have to be addressed on priority. Mechanised sweeping machines, where available, have to be used for regular cleaning of roads in shifts (day and night) and sprinkling of water and other necessary measures have to be undertaken by all agencies concerned. Compliance of action plans on the identified pollution hotspots should be ensured,” the order read.

It also stated that all industries will have to provide an undertaking to the state pollution board within a fortnight that they will only use authorised fuel. The order further called for an enhanced vigil at industrial stacks and garbage dumping sources and for extensive use of smog guns to control dust emission.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurgaon (North), said, “Directions have been issued to the departments and officials concerned. They have been instructed to submit an action taken report on a daily basis. Violators would be penalised. The state pollution board and administration have taken proactive measures to combat air pollution based on past experience and planned strategy.”