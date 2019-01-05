Winter demolition along Yamuna poses challenge for many

Even as the capital is facing one of the harshest winters in recent years, demolition work along the Yamuna, being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) since December, has left many without a roof over their heads. One such drive was carried out at the jhuggi-jhopri colony in Joga Bai on January 2. Residents claimed they did not receive prior notices and were informed about the demolition by a beat officer the previous night. Days after their homes were razed, they continue to live amid the debris. Residents who live in Tauba Colony nearby have been camping in the open since December 22 — when an intense cold wave saw mercury dipping to as low as 2.6 degrees Celsius — after their homes were demolished.

Authorities, meanwhile, claimed they are merely carrying out orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to residents of Joga Bai colony, close to 1,000 families live there and work as cycle rickshaw pullers or waste pickers. They added that the last demolition in the area was in 2014, but it was undertaken during the summer. Another informal colony called Dhobi Ghat was also demolished on January 2.

“We’ve managed to put up a tarpaulin tent for our three children to sleep. We cover them with whatever little clothes remain after the demolition, and we light a fire outside and sit around it all night. We’re not getting sleep at night,” said Manirul Islam (31), who works as a waste picker.

At Tauba Colony, every inch is covered with rubble. “We are sleeping on this. We just put a plastic sheet overhead before going to bed… In the morning, we find that dew has collected on it as if it’s a bowl,” said Shaista (35).

Similar drives have been carried out in the farming communities along the Yamuna, close to Rajghat. On January 3, DDA bulldozers drove over the crops of families residing in Moolchand Basti, while the same was done at Malla Gaon on December 27.

Among the unfortunate ones is Chandravati (50) who grew wheat, mustard, spinach, fenugreek and cabbage on the plot. “There is a High Court stay on demolishing our houses, so they are destroying our crops to force us to vacate our homes in this cold,” she alleged.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “We fully sympathise with those displaced… we don’t want to disturb anyone in the cold. But we are working under the NGT’s orders to develop the banks of the Yamuna as wetlands. Further, the fact is that they are unauthorised and their further proliferation has to be prevented. Some of them are protected by court orders and we have not touched them.”

In December 2017, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked all land-owning agencies in the capital to not carry out demolitions until the end of winter.