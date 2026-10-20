As winter nears, Delhi air quality deteriorates, set to turn ‘poor’

Delhi’s air quality is expected to deteriorate to the Poor category from Wednesday, with the pollution levels likely to remain in that category for the next six days, according to The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast.

On Tuesday, the Capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 179 in the Moderate category, up from 139 on Monday.

PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant in Delhi on Tuesday, compared with ozone (O3) and PM10 on Monday. The AQI in neighbouring Noida stood at 161, while Gurugram recorded 184, both in the Moderate category.

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Transport emissions continued to be the largest contributor among the sources tracked by IITM’s Decision Support System (DSS). As of October 19, the transport sector accounted for 23.02% of Delhi’s emissions, followed by residential sources at around 6%. Industries, construction, road dust, waste burning, and the energy sector together accounted for around 15%.