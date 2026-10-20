As winter nears, Delhi air quality deteriorates, set to turn ‘poor’

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The deterioration in AQI comes amid fall in temperatures and changes in wind speed that affect the dispersion of pollutants.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
3 min readDelhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, RajasthanUpdated: Oct 20, 2026 09:45 PM IST
Delhi’s air quality is expected to deteriorate to the Poor category from WednesdayOn Tuesday, the Capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 179 in the Moderate category, up from 139 on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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Delhi’s air quality is expected to deteriorate to the Poor category from Wednesday, with the pollution levels likely to remain in that category for the next six days, according to The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) forecast.

On Tuesday, the Capital’s Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 179 in the Moderate category, up from 139 on Monday.

PM2.5 was the prominent pollutant in Delhi on Tuesday, compared with ozone (O3) and PM10 on Monday. The AQI in neighbouring Noida stood at 161, while Gurugram recorded 184, both in the Moderate category.

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Transport emissions continued to be the largest contributor among the sources tracked by IITM’s Decision Support System (DSS). As of October 19, the transport sector accounted for 23.02% of Delhi’s emissions, followed by residential sources at around 6%. Industries, construction, road dust, waste burning, and the energy sector together accounted for around 15%.

The DSS has also forecast a rise in the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s pollution, from around 4% to 12% by Wednesday, indicating an increase in the impact of farm fires on the capital’s air quality.

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Satellite data analysed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute has recorded between September 15 and October 19, a total of 1,171 events were recorded across the six states and Delhi, including 368 in Punjab, 9 in Haryana, 370 in Madhya Pradesh and 175 in Uttar Pradesh. Ninety eight paddy residue-burning events across six northern states were reported on Monday, including 27 in UP, 25 in Punjab, 24 in Rajasthan and 18 in Uttarakhand. No events were detected in Haryana or Delhi on Monday, which was the latest available IARI data.

The deterioration in AQI comes amid fall in temperatures and changes in wind speed that affect the dispersion of pollutants.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Safdarjung base station was 17.7 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was also below normal at 31.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD forecast no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours, followed by a rise of 1–3 degrees Celsius.

The IITM’s air quality bulletin said surface winds in Delhi were expected to weaken to around 10 kmph from the northeast during the evening and night on Tuesday, after reaching up to 20 kmph from the northwest in the afternoon.

The predicted ventilation index, which indicates the atmosphere’s ability to disperse pollutants, is projected at 13,700 square metres per second on Wednesday before expected to increase to 21,600 square metres per second on Friday. The bulletin said that a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, combined with an average wind speed below 10 kmph, is unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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