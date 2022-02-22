Windy but warm day expected in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast strong surface winds with a speed of around 25 to 35 kmph for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday in Delhi is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could settle at 10 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 26.4 degrees, two notches above the normal. Early on Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees, a degree below the normal for this time of the year.

The temperature at 8.30 am was 12.6 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at the same time was 86 per cent.

Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast, the maximum and minimum temperatures are set to rise further in the next few days. The maximum temperature is likely to climb up to around 29 degrees Celsius by Feb 27, and the minimum temperature is also set to rise to around 12 degrees by that time, the forecast indicates.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Capital was 165, in the ‘moderate’ category for the third consecutive day. High temperature and better wind speed could keep the AQI at the lower end of the ‘moderate’ category or ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.

At most air quality monitoring stations, the 24-hour average AQI was in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ categories at 10 am on Tuesday. It was 271, in the ‘poor’ category, at Jahangirpuri, while it was 169, in the ‘moderate’ category at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. Anand Vihar, however, continues to record ‘very poor’ air quality, with an AQI of 319.