Wind, rain lash Delhi

Strong winds, thunder and rain lashed parts of the city Sunday evening, bringing down soaring temperatures. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The minimum was 25.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal.

The city, which has seen temperatures cross 39 degrees Celsius twice over the past week, has seen a sudden change in weather over the past two weeks. While temperatures were considerably below normal till the fourth week of March, they rose suddenly towards the end of the month.

According to officials at India Meteorological Department, Monday is expected to see a thunderstorm with temperatures expected to be between 25 and 37 degrees Celsius. A western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh is responsible for the rain and thunderstorm, officials said.

The respite, however, will be shortlived with Delhi expected to get much warmer starting Wednesday.

“The maximum temperature will be around 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature, too, will be 5 to 6 degrees higher than normal for this time of the year,” said an IMD official.