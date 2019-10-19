Willing to give land at same spot for Ravidas temple: Centre

The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that it was willing to hand over land measuring 200 sqm to devotees for construction of Guru Ravidas temple in South Delhi, at the same place where it existed before, but with certain conditions.

A bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice S Ravindra Bhat took on record the offer made by Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, and asked parties seeking construction of the temple to submit objections, if any, by October 21. Post this, it said it would pass order in the matter.

As per the memorandum of settlement submitted to the SC, the area permitted for worship will be enclosed by a boundary fence and will have a gate for entry. It states that no encroachment will be allowed outside the boundary.

It further states that the Centre will restore the Sant Ravidas pond and the four samadhis, but no structure will be constructed over the samadhis. The Centre has also said a temporary structure, in the nature of a porta cabin made of wood, will house the statue of Guru Ravidas — of 20 ft x20 ft dimension — where devotees will be allowed to perform puja.

On October 4, the top court had asked the parties involved in a plea seeking permission to rebuild Guru Ravidas temple, in the Tughlakabad forest area, to come back to it with an amicable solution on a better location.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority following the top court’s direction, which led to a series of protests across Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. The apex court on August 19 had directed authorities in these areas to ensure no law and order situation is created politically or otherwise.

The top court had earlier warned against politicising the temple’s demolition and said it would initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking protests and demonstrations. It said it respects everybody’s sentiments but the law has to be followed.

The court had earlier questioned the maintainability of a plea asking as to how could it entertain the petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, seeking permission to construct a temple demolished on its orders.