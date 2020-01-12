Willing to end registration boycott, JNUSU won’t budge on hostel fee

Asked if the JNUSU’s demand would be considered, Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “The registration is midway, and more than 3,800 students have registered.”(File photo) Asked if the JNUSU’s demand would be considered, Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “The registration is midway, and more than 3,800 students have registered.”(File photo)

In a step towards resolving the academic deadlock on campus, the JNU Students’ Union Saturday said it they would call off their registration boycott and pay the tuition fee — if the administration waives the increased hostel room rent.

At a press conference, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said, “If the Vice-Chancellor is so keen on registration, we will pay the tuition fee of Rs 108 or Rs 120 (as the case may be for BA, MA, MPhil and PhD) and get our registration done. But we are not going to pay a single penny of our hostel fee, because we don’t accept any hike in hostel fee. We will never accept this hike no matter how long the struggle.”

All students, barring below poverty line students, are required to pay room rent of Rs 3,600 per semester at the time of registration. BPL students are required to pay Rs 1,800 per semester. For a double-seater room, the fee is halved in both cases.

Ghosh said the decision was being taken as the JNU administration had refused to abide by the record of discussions with the HRD Ministry. “The record stated that the points of the IHA manual should be discussed in an IHA meeting, but no meeting has been called. Even JNUSU representatives are not being called for a meeting,” she said.

JNUSU vice-president Saket Moon said that while the MHRD had asked the JNU administration to take a “lenient view” of students’ protest against fee hike, the administration had instead stopped the registration of around 300 students.

Asked if the JNUSU’s demand would be considered, Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “The registration is midway, and more than 3,800 students have registered.”

