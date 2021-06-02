Will you be able to ensure second dose of Covaxin, HC asks Delhi govt

People wait for their turn to receive Covid-19 vaccine doses, at a special camp in New Delhi, on May 31, 2021 (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government whether it will be able to ensure that people who have taken the first dose of Covaxin will receive the second dose within the stipulated time. The court asked whether it knew how much supply it was going to receive.

“You (Delhi) have given them the first dose with a lot of pomp and you have opened 130 centres and are giving them free. Now when it comes to the second dose, you didn’t have it,” said Justice Rekha Palli, adding it was not fair to the people.

The court was hearing a petition by a Delhi resident seeking a direction to ensure he is inoculated with the second dose of ‘Covaxin’ since he had already received the first dose.

“At the time of inoculating the petitioner with the first dose, the respondents (government) were well aware that the second dose would fall due. However, no steps were taken to ensure that the second dose is made available to the petitioner,” the petition argues.

While issuing notice to the Centre and the Delhi government, the court asked the state to inform whether it would be in a position to offer a second dose of Covaxin to those who have already received the first dose, before the expiry of six weeks.

“When Maharashtra did not have the vaccine, they stopped the process because they knew they were not getting the second dose,” observed the court.