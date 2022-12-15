scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Will work to increase vote share in next LS polls: Acting state BJP chief

Sachdeva was appointed as the acting president of Delhi BJP on Sunday after Adesh Gupta resigned, following the party's defeat in MCD elections.

Adesh Gupta

“The BJP has only one face, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the rest of us are just karyakartas (workers). Our vote share will be boosted by increasing awareness…about benefits Delhi has received from the central government’s initiatives,” said the party’s acting president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday.

Sachdeva told the media that the BJP’s strategy to highlight the “corruption under the Delhi government, such as the liquor policy and videos of AAP minister Satyendar Jain inside jail” had an impact on voters.

“We will bring more such corruption taking place under the AAP government before the public in the coming weeks… We will keep highlighting issues and corruption being committed and this will show its result in the next 2-3 years in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024 and 2025,” he said.

Sachdeva said the party’s focus will now be on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the “party will work to better its 52 per cent vote share  of the last Lok Sabha polls, and ensure that it wins all seven seats in Delhi in 2024.”

“We will analyse both the wards where we won and where we lost (in the MCD polls). The lacuna will be bridged in the upcoming polls,” he added.

Taking a swipe at AAP, he said, “The BJP might have lost the polls but the vote share increased and the party performed well in the face of anti-incumbency for 15 years. The AAP may have a mayor, but it will not be able to run MCD without the cooperation of our councillors.” He added that BJP will not contest for the mayor post.

He alleged that at several wards, the votes were deleted because of “AAP’s conspiracy”.

Further, when asked about the three landfill sites, he said, “AAP will have to raze the three garbage mountains as they promised. They should tell us how they are going because under BJP, the size of landfill sites has come down and we will support them to flatten the landfill site. Also, if you see, there are only three landfill sites in Delhi while there are 17 such kooda pahad in Punjab.”

The BJP’s 15-year reign in MCD came to an end on December 4, after the AAP defeated BJP by winning 134 seats of 250 wards.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 01:59:00 am
