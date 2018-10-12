Will train all prosecutors in trial courts for better success rate, Delhi govt tells HC

Delhi High Court. Delhi High Court.

The Delhi government has informed the Delhi High Court that they will train all prosecutors in trial courts, and enable them to secure a high success rate in criminal prosecutions, where top legal luminaries defend the accused. The bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao was told that newly appointed assistant public prosecutors will receive a three-month training course. “One month in Union Territory Civil Services (UTCS). One month in trial court. One week in Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).One week in hospital/medical colleges. One week in DCP office concerned, and one week in prison,” Additional Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government said in an affidavit filed via additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan.

It further said that following the court’s August 28 directions, a training module has been set by the Delhi government’s home department for all public prosecutors in all trial courts at the UTCS Training Institute and the Delhi Judicial Academy. Short-term training and refresher courses for public prosecutors will also be conducted at the two institutes.

It said newly promoted additional public prosecutors will be trained for a month in UTCS, two weeks in trial court, one week in medical colleges and one week in FSL. Newly promoted chief prosecutors will undergo a 15-day training in UTCS and a 15-day administrative training in district courts.

