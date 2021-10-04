Will take steps to register Hindu, Christian marriages under Compulsory Marriage Order: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that appropriate administrative steps will be taken within two months to ensure that Muslim and Christian marriages are also registered under the Compulsory Registration Marriage Order (CMRO).

The submission was made by government counsel Shadan Farasat during the hearing of a petition alleging that authorities in the national capital were not registering a Muslim couple’s marriage under the CMRO but were instead following the process mentioned under the Special Marriage Act. The court had issued a notice to the State in the case on July 30.

Farasat told the court that besides Muslim couples, the problem was being faced even by those who have solemnised their marriage under the Christian Personal Law.

NGO Dhanak for Humanity and Mohd Adnan in their petition, filed and argued by advocate Utkarsh Singh, had said that it was challenging the “discriminatory practice” of registering Muslim marriages under the Special Marriage Act and not under the Compulsory Marriage Order issued by the state.

“Despite the marriage of petitioner no. 2 (Adnan) being a religious marriage and not an interfaith marriage, they are being subjected to a 30-day notice period. Under the Compulsory Registration Order, marriages are registered immediately and without any delay or notice,” read the plea.

It further alleged that the Delhi government under the Compulsory Registration Marriage Order has not given any option for registration of marriages solemnised under the “Muslim Marriage Rites and Ceremonies”. Following the Special Marriage Act which requires 30 days’ notice period is a very cumbersome process, argues the petition.

Adnan and his wife had run away from their homes in UP and approached the NGO for help. They got married in March 2021 in Delhi.