Will take call on polls today: JJP

Chautala said, “The future course of action will be decided after the meeting on Sunday.” (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Chautala said, “The future course of action will be decided after the meeting on Sunday.” (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Jannayak Janta Party is likely to decide its plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi by Sunday, with party chief Dushyant Chautala Saturday revealing that a meeting would be held later that evening, following which the party’s “future course of action” would become clear.

Chautala said, “The future course of action will be decided after the meeting on Sunday.”

On whether the party has plans to fight the polls with BJP, its alliance partner in Haryana, he said: “I received a phone call from J P Nadda (BJP working president) yesterday. Only after the meeting would we be able to comment on our plans.”

Calling him “JJP-phobic”, Chautala took aim at Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who Chautala claimed has been vocal about his views against the alliance in Haryana. “It is clear that Bhupinder Singh Hooda has got JJP phobia. He has given statements, not as a member of the Opposition, but as a critic of the JJP.

The Deputy CM was in Gurgaon to inaugurate several projects, including a railway overbridge at Bajghera village.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App