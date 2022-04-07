scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Will take call on motion against Amanatullah Khan: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that the competent authority will expeditiously take a decision on the ‘Notice of No Confidence Motion’ against Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, who is also an MLA of the ruling AAP. The court was also told by the state that representations made by Khan against […]

April 7, 2022 1:58:46 am
The Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that the competent authority will expeditiously take a decision on the ‘Notice of No Confidence Motion’ against Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, who is also an MLA of the ruling AAP.

The court was also told by the state that representations made by Khan against other members of the board will also be disposed of expeditiously in accordance with the law.

Four members of the Waqf Board had on March 3 given a ‘Notice of No Confidence Motion’ against Khan.

In the communication sent to the Lieutenant Governor, the members – Parvez Hashmi, Chaudhary Shareef Ahmad, Naeem Fatima Kazmi and Razia Sultana – accused Khan of corruption and illegality. “Many Waqf properties are being misappropriated at the whims and fancies of the chairman and a handful of his associates,” they had written.

However, Khan in the petition before the High Court had submitted that his representations of December 2021 and March 2022 should be decided first because “if the members instrumental in moving the ‘Notice of No Confidence’ are themselves not eligible to continue as members of the Board, then the purported ‘Notion of No Confidence Motion’ would be rendered wholly otiose and as such vitiated”.

