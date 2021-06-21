Will take 15-16 months to vaccinate Delhi’s adults, says Manish Sisodia, rues insufficient doses from Centre

“Whether the central government-led vaccination drive is the world’s largest drive or not, it is definitely India’s longest vaccination drive," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. (File photo)

If the distribution of vaccines by the central government continues at the current pace, it will take another 15-16 months to vaccinate Delhi’s adult population, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

Estimating that Delhi requires 2.94 crore vaccine doses to vaccinate the adult population – for 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age bracket and 57 lakh people over 45 – he said that Delhi still required another 2.3 crore doses to reach that target.

With the centralised vaccine policy having begun on Monday, Sisodia said it has been communicated that in the month of July, the Centre will be distributing 15 lakh doses to Delhi.

“Whether the central government-led vaccination drive is the world’s largest drive or not, it is definitely India’s longest vaccination drive. And the most mismanaged, derailed and messed up drive. It has completely botched the whole vaccination drive in the nation… When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi needed 2.94 crore vaccines to inoculate citizens within three months, why have we received only 57 lakh vaccines in total. Delhi still needs 2.3 crore doses of vaccines to inoculate all citizens and if we are going to receive only 15 lakh vaccines for next month, it indicates that we need approximately 15-16 more months to vaccinate all citizens in Delhi,” he said.

According to him, the monthly break-up of vaccines received by Delhi is: 7.13 lakh doses for those above 45 in January, and 7.39 lakh in February. In April, 18.70 lakh doses were provided for those above 45 by the Centre and 4.5 lakh were procured by the Delhi government for the 18-45 bracket; in May, 9.56 lakh doses were provided for those above 45 by the Centre and 3.67 lakh were procured by the Delhi government for the 18-45 bracket; and in June, 8.21 lakh doses were provided for those above 45 by the Centre and 46.20 lakh were procured by the Delhi government for the 18-45 bracket.