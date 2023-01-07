Will still perform in Connaught Place: Busker told by cop to vacate

Written by Arnabjit Sur

“For the past four years I have been performing at Connaught Place, there have been several instances when police asked me to leave. I would never argue and always leave,” said Anshul Riaji (27), a street musician who was directed by a Delhi Police officer last week to vacate the spot which he was “illegally occupying”.

The incident took place on December 30 and went viral on social media two days ago. Riaji was performing at CP’s F Block when a police officer asked him to stop playing as a large crowd watched the confrontation between him and the officer.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Riaji said, “I usually close my eyes when I sing, and a few minutes into the song on that day, a police officer asked me why I was not leaving the area. I didn’t feel good… I felt disrespected because people were watching me perform. But I didn’t argue and left the spot immediately.”

Riaji, who works at a private firm in Noida during the day, comes to CP every night at 8.30 pm after finishing his shift and performs for an hour. “Several buskers in the city, and CP, are frequently asked to leave by police… It is unjust… We garner so many spectators every day who reward us in the form of money and ultimately end up liking the place even more. All I need is a small space and a guitar, and I can start performing anywhere,” he said.

Riaji added that though he was aware there were rules against performing in the area “where would buskers like me to go if not there?” “Busking or performing on the streets is no mean business, and it requires showcasing original art, which can be in the form of a song or a dance… I write my own lyrics. One cannot become a busker overnight. Over the years, people have started taking interest in the art form, which encourages me to follow my passion even as I hold a busy job,” he added.

DCP (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said every street performer in the area has to seek permission from the competent authority, which in this case is the NDMC, as in its absence, a huge crowd gathers and causes inconvenience to public movement and law and order problems.

A senior NDMC official said due permission is required from the civic body and police for any such performance in and around Connaught Place.

Riaji said: “There is no designated space in the city where we can perform so we prefer going to places which attract the most crowd. Most of the visitors here know me and connect with the songs I play. I still perform at CP, and if a police officer asks me to leave again, I’ll quietly leave,” he added.