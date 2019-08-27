Will regulate e-rickshaws to avoid traffic chaos: Delhi govt

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Monday said that the Delhi government will chalk out ways to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws.

According to data shared by the government, there are 71,092 registered e-rickshaws in the capital, but there is no estimate of the unregistered ones.

The registered vehicles come under the e-rickshaw sewa scheme, which was framed along the principles set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2014.

However, several AAP MLAs, including Jarnail Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj, demanded that the rules be suitably amended and directions be given to traffic police to regulate these vehicles better so that they do not create bottlenecks.

Delhi Cantonment MLA Surinder Singh also sought to know the fate of unregistered e-rickshaws that have been impounded and the number of drivers who have applied for a subsidy of Rs 30,000 available under the existing policy.

According to official data shared in the Assembly, the government has released Rs 104 crore as subsidy to over 50,000 drivers so far. There are around 12,653 pending applicants for subsidy.