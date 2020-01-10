Will question CM on govt’s failures, expect reply: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari, MP Vijay Goel at the bike rally, Thursday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha) Tiwari, MP Vijay Goel at the bike rally, Thursday. (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Thursday said he will ask CM Arvind Kejriwal 10 questions on the “failures of the AAP government”, to which he will also expect him to give “timely replies”.

At a press conference, Tiwari claimed Kejriwal doesn’t have any achievements to talk about and is, therefore, evading people’s questions on dirty water, potholed roads, pollution and the poor condition of public transport. Tiwari asked why in the past five years the AAP government did not release funds amounting to Rs 20,000 crore to the municipal corporations.

Flagging off a bike rally from the party office Thursday, Tiwari said it is being carried out to give the message that Congress and AAP are creating an atmosphere of confusion and falsehood on the new citizenship law so that there is a “riot-like situation in the country”. He said the Opposition is trying to push the youth into anarchy for electoral gains by creating such an atmosphere in Jamia and JNU, which is condemnable.

The bike rally, carried out against JNU violence and “misuse of youth by opposition to push their agenda”, was scheduled to pass through Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Britannia Chowk. However, it was diverted to bypass Mandi House owing to a march by students and teachers in the area, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan, Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi will take part in different legs of the rally.

