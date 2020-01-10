Will provide pucca houses to slum residents if elected: Delhi Congress

(Representational) (Representational)

By Ankita Sharma

The Delhi Congress Thursday said it will provide “pucca” houses to residents of slum areas in the capital if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

DPCC chief Mukesh Sharma said: “Kalkaji model will be implemented fully by the Congress. Everyone living in slums will be rehabilitated.” DPCC president Subhash Chopra said:“The flats were supposed to completed in three years but AAP government did not do anything about it.”

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

