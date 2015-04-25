Will make South corporation more corruption-free: Subhash Arya

The 71-year-old holds the reputation of never losing an election in the last 18 years.

Highlighting his priorities for the next one year, Subhash Arya expressed hope of bringing about a perception change about MCDs among the citizens of Delhi.

Seen as reluctant to hold positions and an expert on all matters of the corporation, Arya is the seniormost member in the three municipal corporations. Councillor since 1993, Arya has also served in the Metropolitan Council that preceded the unified MCD.

"I did not want to contest this time, but the party had already decided and I could not have changed the mind of the leadership," he said.

“The following year will be even better than the last three and we will make South corporation more self sufficient, transparent and corruption free,” Arya said.

