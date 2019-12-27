Will make Delhi cleanest city in 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also appealed to women to have a word with their sons and brothers about the issue. “Instead of saving the convicts from punishment, tell them you will disown them if they ever commit such a crime, to make them realise their fault.” (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Kejriwal also appealed to women to have a word with their sons and brothers about the issue. “Instead of saving the convicts from punishment, tell them you will disown them if they ever commit such a crime, to make them realise their fault.” (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his government’s target for the next five years, if it comes to power, will be to make Delhi “the cleanest in the world”.

Addressing a packed ‘Town Hall Meeting’ at Malavankar Auditorium, attended by residents and AAP members, Kejriwal said that in the past five years the Delhi government has worked on issues that are crucial for the foundation and growth of a nation. “These issues are education and health. No country can move forward unless its people are properly educated… If a party is not giving importance to education, not talking about improving schools, colleges and universities, not talking about giving proper education to citizens, then that party can never make the nation progress,” Kejriwal said.

While Thursday’s meeting covered the New Delhi constituency, the AAP will conduct six more such ‘town hall meetings’ at six other Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. The meetings are a brainchild of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political advocacy group that the AAP joined hands with earlier this month, and they are aimed at reaching out to sections of society that do not necessarily attend mass rallies.

At the meeting, the CM discussed ‘AAP ka report card’, launched earlier this week, and emphasised his government’s major achievements in the past five years, including in power, water, women’s safety, education and other areas.

He added that his “target and promise” for the coming years is to make Delhi the cleanest city in the world. “There are mounds of garbage at places, there are mosquitos, mud, filth from sewers, unclean drains, and the three mountains of garbage (landfills). We have to clean all of this,” he said. The mandate of sanitation in the city lies with Delhi’s municipal bodies, which are controlled by the BJP.

Asked by a resident about steps taken by the government to ensure safety of women in the city, Kejriwal said everyone, including the police, government and society, needs to work to control rising crimes against women and children .

“Police needs to strengthen its force and needs to instill people’s faith in them. Parents are terrified of going to the police and report a crime on their child, out of fear of denigration and blame,” the CM said.

He added that the Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras across the city, deployed 13,000 bus marshalls, and is putting up more than 2 lakh streetlights to ensure women’s safety.

Kejriwal also appealed to women to have a word with their sons and brothers about the issue. “Instead of saving the convicts from punishment, tell them you will disown them if they ever commit such a crime, to make them realise their fault.”

Replying to another question on “free schemes”, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government had pointed out that revenue was surplus for the last five years. The same, he said, was found by the CAG in a recent audit, because they were an “honest government”.

He also said the government has not increased tax rates in the city and has brought down VAT from 12% to 5%. To a question on when the entire city will get clean water, Kejriwal said: “When we came to power, we found 2,300 areas were not getting clean water and now only nearly 125 areas do not get clean water. We are changing water lines in these areas too. In the coming five years, we will also give you a report on the water quality of every area in the city.”

