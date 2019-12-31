Will make capital pollution-free if re-elected: CM Kejriwal

Taking on the Centre over the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said that the Centre and BJP were only making statements. Taking on the Centre over the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said that the Centre and BJP were only making statements.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday that if AAP is brought back to power, Delhi will be pollution-free in five years. He added that the government will look into making bus travel free for students in the next term.

Speaking at his third town hall meeting at West Jyothi Nagar, Kejriwal said that the number of steps taken by the Delhi government over the past five years have resulted in a decrease of 25% in air pollution.“If re-elected, I will make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years,” he said.

Talking about the steps the government had taken to curb pollution, Kejriwal said: “The first step was providing 24-hour electricity which reduced the use of generators and pollution caused by them… We also held tree plantation drives. Thirdly, the Central government constructed East-West Peripheral Highway on the outskirts of Delhi, which has reduced the number of trucks and goods carriers bypassing Delhi. Through your support, we aim to make Delhi pollution-free in the next five years.”

Asked whether the government will make bus rides free for students, he said it will bring passes for students as well. Referring to the chargesheet released by the BJP, Kejriwal said the AAP was open to criticism: “AAP is always open to positive criticism and suggestions, therefore, we will study the chargesheet filed by the BJP against the AAP government and take positive suggestions. We also invite BJP leaders to give us feedback…”

Taking on the Centre over the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal said that the Centre and BJP were only making statements. Earlier, he said that it was worrisome that the Centre was trying to fool the people as the Act will only give ownership rights to those who own property in these areas.

