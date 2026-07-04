Will maintenance work at Delhi’s major water treatment plant hit your area? Check here

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Multiple parts in East and South Delhi are set to see a disruption in water supply on Monday (July 6) and Tuesday (July 7) due to maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday. Apart from the maintanance work, the DJB underlined, construction of a boundary wall along the Taimoor Nagar drain is being carried out in compliance with a Delhi High Court ruling in May amid concerns over waterlogging.
Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, with a 635 million liters per day (MLD) capacity, is one of Delhi’s largest water treatment facilities. It treats raw water drawn from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and plays a key role in meeting the Capital’s daily water demand. It supplies drinking water to large parts of South, Central and East Delhi.
In a statement, the DJB said it will undertake maintenance works at the water treatment plant for the interconnection of a newly laid water pipeline near the Taimoor Nagar drain.
Major maintenance works on the 1,900-mm South Delhi main of the WTP will affect water supply for eight hours on Monday, starting 10 am. As a result, water supply in the affected areas may either remain unavailable or be available at low pressure until the evening, the statement read.
Areas likely to be impacted include Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, CWG Village, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Batla House, DESU Colony, Siddharth Enclave, Bharti Nagar, Rabindra Nagar, Khan Market, Kaka Nagar, Aliganj, Jor Bagh, Lodhi Colony, Nizamuddin, Pragati Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Shahpur Jat, South Extension, Kotla, Mubarakpur, Seva Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Sarai Kale Khan, Apollo Hospital area, Badarpur, Jaitpur, K and L Pockets of Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Madanpur Khadar, Greater Kailash (South), Chhatarpur, Srinivaspuri, Amar Colony, Malviya Nagar and adjoining localities.
The water supply will also remain affected from 10 am on Tuesday (July 7) until 4 pm to facilitate the interconnection of a newly laid 1,500-mm diameter mild steel water pipeline near Khizrabad Village along the Taimoor Nagar drain, according to the statement.
The shutdown may impact supply from several underground reservoirs, including Sarai Kale Khan, Apollo, Sarita Vihar and Greater Kailash (South), as well as areas supplied through the Malviya Nagar Water Services and the Greater Kailash Master Balancing Reservoir.
Localities expected to witness disruption include Sarai Kale Khan, Siddharth Nagar, Ashram, Sunlight Colony, Bhagwan Nagar, Kilokari, Hari Nagar Ashram, Jangpura-B, Jasola Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, Badarpur, Molarband, Mithapur, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar, East of Kailash, Sant Nagar, Saket, Geetanjali Enclave, Hauz Rani, Sheikh Sarai, Malviya Nagar, Shivalik, Swami Nagar, Chirag Delhi, Lado Sarai, Adchini, Neb Sarai, Freedom Fighter Enclave, IGNOU area, Panchsheel Park, Pushp Vihar, Greater Kailash-II and III, CR Park, Srinivaspuri, Garhi, Hauz Khas, Gulmohar Park, Green Park, Mehrauli, Vasant Kunj and adjoining areas.
The DJB has advised residents in all of these areas to store adequate water. Water tankers will be made available on request through the respective water emergency control rooms and the central control room during the shutdown period, it said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram