Will maintenance work at Delhi’s major water treatment plant hit your area? Check here

The DJB has advised residents in all of these areas to store adequate water. (File Photo)

Multiple parts in East and South Delhi are set to see a disruption in water supply on Monday (July 6) and Tuesday (July 7) due to maintenance work at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Saturday. Apart from the maintanance work, the DJB underlined, construction of a boundary wall along the Taimoor Nagar drain is being carried out in compliance with a Delhi High Court ruling in May amid concerns over waterlogging.

Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, with a 635 million liters per day (MLD) capacity, is one of Delhi’s largest water treatment facilities. It treats raw water drawn from the Upper Ganga Canal at Muradnagar and plays a key role in meeting the Capital’s daily water demand. It supplies drinking water to large parts of South, Central and East Delhi.