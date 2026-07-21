‘Will keep coming back’: CJP protester returns to Jantar Mantar from hospital

Hours after being injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march to Parliament, 21-year-old Vikas stood near the protest site in Jantar Mantar. He was wearing a white medical gown resembling a PPE kit used during the Covid-19 pandemic, blue shoe covers, but no slippers. He was in hospital after being injured in police action. As soon as he was discharged, he returned straight to the protest site.

The Jantar Mantar protest stage, where CJP supporters have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation for weeks, was dismantled on Monday. But protesters like Vikas continue to gather there. A resident of Haryana, Vikas said he had been coming to the protest for the past three days. “I will keep coming back,” he said. A second-year student of a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Vikas urged others to join the protest.