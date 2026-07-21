‘Will keep coming back’: CJP protester returns to Jantar Mantar from hospital

The Jantar Mantar protest stage was dismantled on Monday, but CJP protesters continue to gather there.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJul 21, 2026 11:59 AM IST
CJP protest, Jantar MantarVikas returned to Jantar Mantar after being discharged from hospital. The protest stage was broken on Monday. Express photo by Sakshi Chand, Amit Mehra
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Hours after being injured during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march to Parliament, 21-year-old Vikas stood near the protest site in Jantar Mantar. He was wearing a white medical gown resembling a PPE kit used during the Covid-19 pandemic, blue shoe covers, but no slippers. He was in hospital after being injured in police action. As soon as he was discharged, he returned straight to the protest site.

The Jantar Mantar protest stage, where CJP supporters have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation for weeks, was dismantled on Monday. But protesters like Vikas continue to gather there. A resident of Haryana, Vikas said he had been coming to the protest for the past three days. “I will keep coming back,” he said. A second-year student of a Bachelor’s degree in Arts, Vikas urged others to join the protest.

Speaking about the police action on Monday, he said, “What upset me the most was that the police lathi-charged people who were protesting peacefully. Even those who were calm were beaten up.”

A few metres away stood Gunjan, who had travelled from Mathura after watching visuals of the violence on television and on her phone. She reached the protest site around 12.30 am. “When I saw what had happened, I called my relatives and told them I was coming,” she said. She said she felt compelled to join the protest because its demands resonate with concerns about her daughter’s future, particularly the state of the education system.
“I have come because this is about our children’s future. What happened today has only strengthened my resolve,” she said.

CJP protest, Jantar Mantar A small group of protesters raised slogans at Jantar Mantar through the night. Sakshi Chand

The mood at Jantar Mantar

The determination of Vikas and Gunjan reflected that of dozens of protesters who stayed back through the night despite heavy rain. The tents had been damaged and the electricity disrupted, but a small group gathered near the stage, raising slogans through the night. By around 1.30 am, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, left the site, telling those present he was going to meet students who had been injured earlier in the day.

Around 3 am, the rain intensified, forcing many protesters to scramble for whatever shelter remained. Some wrapped themselves in plastic sheets or raincoats, while others huddled beneath damaged tent structures. Until nearly 4 am, a small but vocal crowd remained assembled near the stage. As the chants grew quieter, police personnel and security officials also lowered their guard, sitting on chairs and taking turns to monitor the situation. As the showers eased, many returned to the open area in front of the stage, where the slogans resumed.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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