Will join farmers in their fast today, says Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the webcast Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said he will join farmers in their fast on Monday, and appealed to AAP supporters and members to join in as well.

Earlier in the day, farmer unions at Singhu border announced that they will observe a fast between 8 am and 5 pm on Monday, while farmers in different districts will also hold protests.

Kejriwal said: “So many ex-servicemen, sportspersons, doctors, lawyers, traders have been supporting the protests in some way or other — are they all anti-national?”

ALSO READ | Farmers protest: Stopped at Rewari, 300 protesters say ready to stay there

“BJP is mistaking the farmers’ movement as a small movement comprising of only a few people, which is wrong. Every person in this country understands the intricacies of these laws and wants them to be repealed,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is the primary opposition in Punjab, has come out in support of the farmers, with arrangements for water at the Singhu border being made by the Delhi government and AAP MLAs spending nights at the protest site. Last week, Kejriwal and other cabinet members had also visited Singhu border to express support for the farmers.

“I will also fast tomorrow in the support of our farmers. I want to appeal to supporters and volunteers of AAP to also fast in support of farmers… Thousands of ex-servicemen and ex-Armymen, who fought for the country by risking their own lives, are sitting with the farmers on the borders. Thousands of Armymen are praying for the farmers from their homes. I want to ask the BJP, are they anti-national? Many national and international players who have brought laurels for the nation are sitting on the borders in support of the farmers. Are they anti-national? I personally know a few singers and Bollywood celebrities, who come from farmers’ families and are supporting the farmers, are they anti-national? Many doctors who are supporting the farmers, are they anti-national?” Kejriwal said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.