Will invoke sections of murder against Kanjhawala accused, police tell

The Delhi Police Monday told a local court here that they are in the process of invoking the murder section in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case, which claimed the life of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was dragged under a car for over 10 km on January 1.

The development comes following the MHA’s direction to police to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night of the incident.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava had told the court that the police was in the process of invoking section 302 (punishment for murder) in this case while opposing the bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was accused of lying to the police about the identity of the driver. The prosecutor had argued that the investigation was at a crucial stage. Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar has reserved the order in the matter, and is expected to pronounce the decision on January 17.

On January 12, the court denied bail to Bhardwaj, taking note of police submissions that he allegedly misled and harboured the other accused persons. His lawyer, advocate Shilpesh Chaudhary, submitted that there are videos which show that the applicant was at his home at the time of the incident. He has also told the court that his client will not tamper with evidence or contact any witnesses if granted bail.

The court has so far granted bail to Ankush, who had surrendered before police. He had allegedly conspired to shield his brother Amit Khanna. However, since he was facing IPC sections that were bailable and carried a maximum punishment of three years, the court had granted him bail on the personal bond of Rs 20,000.

Police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested four days later.