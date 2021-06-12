Will help girls from families hit by Covid get married: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

“It is every parents’ dream to marry their daughter off well, but if an earning member dies of Covid, there is bound to be tension in the family," the BJP MP said.

BJP’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma Saturday announced that his NGO, Rashtriya Swabhiman, will bear the responsibility for the marriage of girls from families where no earning members are left on account of deaths from coronavirus.

“I will take responsibility for the marriages of girls from families where no earning members are left due to Covid-19 deaths. These marriages will take place at the time fixed. Instead of worrying about the marriage, such families should WhatsApp their numbers and addresses on my mobile number 9868181111,” Verma said.

“It is every parents’ dream to marry their daughter off well, but if an earning member dies of Covid, there is bound to be tension in the family. If anyone comes across such families in Delhi, you can inform me on WhatsApp. My NGO, Rastriya Swabhiman , will do its best in carrying out this noble work.”