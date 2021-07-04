Will help discoms meet rising power demand: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government said Saturday the power infrastructure is being augmented to prepare the capital to meet a possible peak demand of 8,500 MW next year, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assuring the discoms that every possible assistance would be extended to them for setting up transformers and insulating overhead wires.

During this season, Delhi’s power demand peaked at 7,323 MW on July 2. The city’s all-time peak power demand was recorded on July 2, 2019 at 7,409 MW. Power demand crossed 7000 MW for the first time in 2018. On Saturday, peak demand was 6,169 MW, considerably lower than Friday, with mercury showing a dip due to rains. During the day, Kejriwal held a review meeting with power department officials and executives of the distribution companies BSES and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited among others.

“Every year, Delhi goes through an average of 4-5% increased demand for power due to increase in consumption, because of new customers and increased prosperity every year. We have successfully been able to meet the growing demands until now and are supplying round the clock power to all residents of Delhi,” Kejriwal said after the meeting

“Discoms that are facing issues in fixing transformers in certain areas due to lack of space, shall intimate the government about the locations. The government shall assist them in fixing transformers in those areas. Overhead cables shall be either made underground or insulated,” he added.