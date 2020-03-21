Delhi: Will have to leave for our villages if situation continues, say vendors

Many said if the curbs on movement of people last a while, they will have no option but to shut shop and return to their villages. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Many said if the curbs on movement of people last a while, they will have no option but to shut shop and return to their villages. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

As markets across the capital shut shop or reduced operations amid the coronavirus outbreak, street vendors have found themselves dealing with the “lowest footfall in years”. Many said if the curbs on movement of people last a while, they will have no option but to shut shop and return to their villages.

A survey of street vendors, mandated by the Delhi government last September to provide legal vending rights and protection from illegal evictions, has also been put on hold.

Madan Kumar (37), who sells cosmetic products at Sarojini Nagar, said there have barely been any sales in the last 10 days. Sunita Gupta (42) who sells hairbands at the usually packed market, said, “For every 100 people who came to the market earlier, only five are coming now.”

The same situation was found in Shankar Market and Connaught Place Friday. Mohit Valecha, president of the National Hawkers Federation, said, “We have been holding meetings and vendors keep saying they are making just Rs 200-300 a day. It’s a very bad time.”

