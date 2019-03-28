Will go where we feel safe: Family attacked in Gurgaon

Dilshaad, the nephew of Mohammad Sajid, who was beaten up with sticks and rods by 20-25 people in Gurgaon recently, Wednesday reiterated that the family was planning to move out as they feared for their safety.

With his left arm plastered and 18 stitches on his head, Dilshaad addressed a gathering at the Constitution Club of India, at an event organised by the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA). “We are planning to sell our house and move away to a place where we feel more welcome and safe. It need not be a Muslim-dominated area. Since the incident, no child has been able to go to school, nor have the adults gone to work. Our neighbours are also scared and have not met us to express their concerns,” he said.

He said even Hindus living in Dhumaspur village, where the incident took place, are fearful. “A Hindu neighbour had brought tiles to construct his house near ours. But he returned them saying he was scared and unsure,” claimed Dilshaad.