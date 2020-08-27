Will go to CM house with begging bowl: SDMC mayor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Anamika Mithilesh Wednesday claimed the Delhi government has slashed funds for the civic body year after year in an organised manner, and the present situation is such that she is left with no option but to go to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house with a begging bowl.

She said MCD leaders will hold a protest on September 10 over the issue. “They keep saying allow us to rule MCD. I want to tell them that they should not make the staff and the education and health sectors suffer as they want to come to power in MCD.”

Presenting data on the funds, Mithilesh said Rs 1,100 crore is due in the current financial year itself.

Durgesh Pathak, MCD-in-charge of AAP, alleged BJP leaders of MCDs are engaged in scams. “Whenever we raise corruption issues, they do these things to distract. If we rule MCD, with the same revenue we will show MCD in profit,” he said.

