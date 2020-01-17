Will give cashback for saving water: Congress

Delhi Congress is seeking to reward for those who save water Delhi Congress is seeking to reward for those who save water

On Thursday, the Delhi Congress announced that it will introduce a “cashback scheme” to encourage water conservation if it is voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said the Congress slogan will be “Paani Sabka Adhikar, Bhavishya Ka Rakhna Khyal”.

Chopra said, “Households which save water under AAP’s current 20,000-litres of free water per the family scheme, will benefit. As the present scheme does not specify the number of family members it shall benefit, we shall specify the number when we launch our own scheme.”

Leaders said the party will keep the basic features of the current free water scheme, but will also keep in mind the likelihood of a future “water war”, which is why the party is seeking to reward those who save water.

Congress leader Alka Lamba alleged the water mafia is very active in Old Delhi and is misusing the free water scheme by selling bottled water at higher prices. “Because of the carelessness of the Delhi Jal Board, 40% of the water is lost in transit, as the free water scheme is not at all effective,” she alleged.

Senior leaders said if voted to power, the party will pay 30 paise for every liter of water saved, which will be directly transferred into the consumers’ account.

Party spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said, “The cashback offer will save 25-30% water.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App