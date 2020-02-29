Will give befitting reply in court, says Congress

Congress said the party will give an “extremely strong, befitting and comprehensive” reply in court. Congress said the party will give an “extremely strong, befitting and comprehensive” reply in court.

As the Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre, the Delhi government and police on pleas seeking FIRs against political leaders, including Congress’s Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for allegedly making hate speeches, the Congress said the party will give an “extremely strong, befitting and comprehensive” reply in court.

“The whole world is receiving FIRs, but, the whole world does not include the great and only Kapil Mishra, the whole world excludes the great and only Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma. Not even an FIR now after months and, of course, after years not an FIR against Giriraj Singh, against Chinmayanand, against Sangeet Som of UP…, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.