Ahead of Eid al-Adha, East Delhi municipal body will give bags to dispose animal remains

Sheep sold at market ahead of the Eid-al-Adha festival. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File) Sheep sold at market ahead of the Eid-al-Adha festival. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to distribute polythene bags to dispose of “animal remains” in all households under its jurisdiction ahead of Eid al-Adha — citing health concerns and religious sentiments. A resolution moved by standing committee member and AAP councillor Rekha Tyagi was passed during the standing committee meeting on Thursday.

Tyagi told The Indian Express, “People from all religions live in East Delhi. If animal remains are thrown in dhalaos, it is harmful for health. It also hurts religious sentiments of people who do not eat meat.”

She said Eid al-Adha is approaching, and there is a tradition of slaughtering animals in homes. So, polybags should be distributed in households in the area, added the AAP councillor.

The resolution passed by the committee read, “… all councillors should be given enough polybags to be distributed in households, so that people are made aware about throwing remains of animals after packing it in plastic bags. This will help in preventing diseases and dirt caused due to leftovers of meat.”

Rekha also demanded, in the resolution, that “special polybags be made available for disposing it (the remains), just like there are separate dustbins for dry and wet waste under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

“People of several religions consume meat during festivals. During these festivals, the demand for meat grows, as a reason… a lot of waste is generated in meat shops… This waste is thrown in dhalaos, which is later spread by animals and birds,” states the resolution.

Supporting her demand, Dallupura councillor Rajeev Kumar said that there should also be an attempt to control illegal slaughter which increases during Eid.

He said that there should be some mechanism to ensure that remains of animals do not reach dhalaos, but are taken straightaway to the Ghazipur slaughterhouse and disposed of as per rules. Standing committee chairperson Satya Pal said the proposal has been passed, and execution and finance-related matters will be discussed in future meetings.

