Will form committee to examine grievances of nurses’ union: AIIMS tells HC

The AIIMS administration Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that a committee will be constituted to examine the grievances of members of its nurses’ union, who had gone on strike on Tuesday morning.

The strike was called off Tuesday evening after the court asked the union to ensure that its members and nursing officers resume their duties forthwith.

During the resumed hearing of the AIIMS administration’s petition against the strike, Justice Yashwant Varma Wednesday said a responsible office bearer of the union will submit an undertaking of good behaviour and conduct on behalf of all members before a competent authority of the medical institution.

The court said the submission to be made by the union will also include the undertaking that the functioning of the institute and the patient services shall not be disrupted in any manner.

“Let that undertaking be furnished within a period of 48 hours from today,” said the court.

On Monday, the AIIMS Nurses’ Union announced the decision to go on an indefinite strike against the “unilateral decision” of AIIMS to suspend its president Harish Kajla. The nursing officers posted at the main OT on April 22 had allegedly refused to perform their assigned tasks to protest the alleged increased workload and shift-work related issues. In connection with the incident, Kajla was issued show cause and later suspended.

Noting that two persons were issued a charge sheet by the AIIMS administration in respect of the “unsavoury incident”, the court Wednesday recorded the statement made by the AIIMS administration that no further punitive disciplinary measures are proposed to be taken against any other persons who were identified in the incident.

“The statement so made is recorded and accepted. It is clarified that notwithstanding the statement noted above, disciplinary proceedings that may have already been initiated shall be proceeded with in accordance with law,” said the court.

While restraining the union from continuing with the strike, the court Tuesday said, “Since the aforesaid action of the union would cause grave prejudice and also seriously impact and impede the working of the medical institution, the respondent union is directed to ensure that its workers including nursing officers immediately rejoin work forthwith pending further orders being passed in the present writ petition”.