Will ensure MCD hospitals run Ayushman Bharat: Manoj Tiwari

Tiwari added that six hospitals under the North civic body will implement the scheme: “People who migrated to Delhi and have been registered in the2011 economic survey will get the benefit.”

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that Delhi residents will get medical treatment under Aayushman Bharat in hospitals run by the civic bodies.

The Delhi BJP Saturday said it will ensure that MCD-run hospitals implement the Ayushman Bharat — a Centre-funded health insurance scheme that the AAP government has refused to roll out.

He added that six hospitals under the North civic body will implement the scheme: "People who migrated to Delhi and have been registered in the2011 economic survey will get the benefit."

He added that six hospitals under the North civic body will implement the scheme: “People who migrated to Delhi and have been registered in the2011 economic survey will get the benefit.”

