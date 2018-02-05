Will ensure justice for victim’s family: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

ACCUSING THE opposition of “playing politics” over the death of Ankit Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said he has spoken to the 23-year-old’s father and assured him that the Delhi government would take all steps to ensure they get justice.

A day after Ankit was stabbed to death, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had met the victim’s family and criticised Kejriwal’s ‘silence’ over the murder.

Ankit’s father had told Tiwari, “I had one son. We want justice. Even if we don’t, there is no hatred. I don’t have any such (communal) feelings… People from the media talk to me nicely but say things like premi, Muslim, mazhab. What is all this?”

On Sunday, AAP MP Sushil Gupta met Ankit’s family and said: “The Delhi government is with the family. We will help them in every possible way.” Kejriwal said, “No amount of condemnation is sufficient… The Delhi government will provide aid in terms of the best legal team possible. We will do everything to ensure the accused get the strictest punishment.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Irrespective of our political ideologies, I welcome the fact that Tiwari is supporting inter-religious marriages between two consenting adults.”

DCW chief Swati Maliwal, meanwhile, raised questions on police protection for the woman.

