Will continue our vigil here: next to Sonam Wangchuk’s stage, 3 PhD students on protest fast

For nearly three weeks, the focus of the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET and other entrance tests, has been activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike. Supporters gathered around the stage and cameras remained trained on him amid concerns over his health for days.

With Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital now, the movement’s most recognisable face may no longer be physically present at Jantar Mantar. Yet, just a few metres from the stage, three young researchers continue to lie on thin mattresses, surviving only on water and determined that the protest will not lose momentum in his absence.

Neha Bora (29), a PhD scholar in Theatre and Performance at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); Aameen, pursuing his PhD at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi; and Manish Kumar (30), a Political Science PhD scholar at the University of Allahabad, began their water-only hunger strike the same time as Wangchuk. Even as they have suffered significant weight loss over the course of three weeks, Saturday’s events strengthened their resolve to continue their agitation.

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“It was heartbreaking to witness what happened this morning. It is unfortunate that the government chose to act this way,” said Neha, referring to Wangchuk’s removal from the protest site. “For every day that Wangchuk sir is kept in the hospital, we will remain here. That is our answer to what happened,” she said.

Manish added, “We will make them answer for what they did.”

A banner is placed outside their tent which mentions their vitals; Manish has lost 10.45 kg, Aameen has lost 9.85 kg, and Neha 7.55 kg over the course of three weeks.

The protesters alleged that the electricity supply to the protest site had been cut, leaving volunteers with no option but to use handheld fans to help the fasting students tackle the sweltering Delhi heat.

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Even as slogans could be heard near the stage, the atmosphere around the three scholars was subdued. Volunteers periodically checked on them, adjusted pillows beneath their heads and encouraged them to save energy.

Referring to the High Court order, directing the government to monitor the health of Wangchuk, Manish questioned the police action on Saturday. “The court order they cited nowhere says that we have to be removed from here. They are interpreting it incorrectly. We are not going anywhere,” he said. A native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Manish completed both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Political Science before enrolling for his PhD at the University of Allahabad.

Neha, who hails from Uttarakhand, completed her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Delhi before pursuing a Master’s in Performance Studies at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi. She is now pursuing her PhD in Theatre and Performance at JNU and also serves as the All India President of the student outfit All India Students’ Association. She recalled waking up to chaos on Saturday.

“I was asleep. Manish and another friend were trying to wake me up when we saw Sonam being taken away under a shield made of white bedsheets,” she said.

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She claimed that police personnel later tried to enter the enclosure where the three scholars were lying. “They were pushing and trying to break our tent. They were also trying to get past the ropes around us, but people immediately formed a human chain around us and they could not succeed,” she alleged.

No response from the Delhi Police was available regarding this.

Like Manish, Neha too questioned the police’s interpretation of the Delhi High Court order.

Around four to five doctors examine the fasting students every day, according to volunteers. One doctor is deputed by the government, while the others are part of the medical arrangements made by the protesters themselves. Family members, too, make regular visits to check on these protesters. Aameen’s sister is among the frequent visitors.

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Sitting quietly beside Manish through the day on Saturday was his wife, Seema, a PhD scholar at Lucknow University.

She recalled how the two met through their academic pursuits before eventually marrying. Now, instead of discussing research, she spends her days watching over him as doctors and volunteers monitor his health. “The family is extremely worried,” she said, adding that despite repeated requests from relatives, Manish has refused to end his fast. “It feels weird to eat with his strike going on. I don’t feel good,” she said.