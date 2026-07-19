Will continue our vigil here: next to Sonam Wangchuk’s stage, 3 PhD students on protest fast

With Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital now, the movement’s most recognisable face may no longer be physically present at Jantar Mantar. Yet, just a few metres from the stage, three young researchers continue to lie on thin mattresses, surviving only on water and determined that the protest will not lose momentum in his absence.
Neha Bora (29), a PhD scholar in Theatre and Performance at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU); Aameen, pursuing his PhD at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi; and Manish Kumar (30), a Political Science PhD scholar at the University of Allahabad, began their water-only hunger strike the same time as Wangchuk. Even as they have suffered significant weight loss over the course of three weeks, Saturday’s events strengthened their resolve to continue their agitation.
“It was heartbreaking to witness what happened this morning. It is unfortunate that the government chose to act this way,” said Neha, referring to Wangchuk’s removal from the protest site. “For every day that Wangchuk sir is kept in the hospital, we will remain here. That is our answer to what happened,” she said.
Manish added, “We will make them answer for what they did.”
A banner is placed outside their tent which mentions their vitals; Manish has lost 10.45 kg, Aameen has lost 9.85 kg, and Neha 7.55 kg over the course of three weeks.
The protesters alleged that the electricity supply to the protest site had been cut, leaving volunteers with no option but to use handheld fans to help the fasting students tackle the sweltering Delhi heat.
Even as slogans could be heard near the stage, the atmosphere around the three scholars was subdued. Volunteers periodically checked on them, adjusted pillows beneath their heads and encouraged them to save energy.
Referring to the High Court order, directing the government to monitor the health of Wangchuk, Manish questioned the police action on Saturday. “The court order they cited nowhere says that we have to be removed from here. They are interpreting it incorrectly. We are not going anywhere,” he said. A native of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Manish completed both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Political Science before enrolling for his PhD at the University of Allahabad.
Neha, who hails from Uttarakhand, completed her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Delhi before pursuing a Master’s in Performance Studies at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi. She is now pursuing her PhD in Theatre and Performance at JNU and also serves as the All India President of the student outfit All India Students’ Association. She recalled waking up to chaos on Saturday.
“I was asleep. Manish and another friend were trying to wake me up when we saw Sonam being taken away under a shield made of white bedsheets,” she said.
She claimed that police personnel later tried to enter the enclosure where the three scholars were lying. “They were pushing and trying to break our tent. They were also trying to get past the ropes around us, but people immediately formed a human chain around us and they could not succeed,” she alleged.
No response from the Delhi Police was available regarding this.
Like Manish, Neha too questioned the police’s interpretation of the Delhi High Court order.
Around four to five doctors examine the fasting students every day, according to volunteers. One doctor is deputed by the government, while the others are part of the medical arrangements made by the protesters themselves. Family members, too, make regular visits to check on these protesters. Aameen’s sister is among the frequent visitors.
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Sitting quietly beside Manish through the day on Saturday was his wife, Seema, a PhD scholar at Lucknow University.
She recalled how the two met through their academic pursuits before eventually marrying. Now, instead of discussing research, she spends her days watching over him as doctors and volunteers monitor his health. “The family is extremely worried,” she said, adding that despite repeated requests from relatives, Manish has refused to end his fast. “It feels weird to eat with his strike going on. I don’t feel good,” she said.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More