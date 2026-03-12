‘Will clear all illegal encroachments, won’t be selective’: MCD to Delhi HC on plea against partial razing of Uttam Nagar murder case accused’s house

A day after two petitions were moved before the Delhi High Court, including one by the mother of a co-accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case, expressing apprehension over the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolishing parts of their residences, the civic body on Wednesday told the HC that it would be clearing “all” such illegal encroachments in the area, adding that it “won’t be selective” in its actions.

Senior advocate Sanjay Poddar, appearing for the MCD, opposed the two petitions, describing them as “mischievous”, and told Justice Amit Bansal that the demolition of part of the residence of the main accused in the case — Umardeen (49) and his son Muzaffar (25) — was not a case of “unauthorised construction” but rather one of “encroachment”.

“The demolition which took place was not (that of an) unauthorised construction…8 houses (in the lane) have encroached upon a public street and this is not an isolated case…This was a routine exercise carried out by MCD,” Poddar submitted.

With the court observing orally that the petitions had made “vague” averments seeking protection from demolition as well as police protection, the petitioners withdrew their petitions. The court, however, granted them relief to file an appropriate petition within a period of one week.

The MCD had not issued any notice or sought any explanation from the alleged encroachers prior to the demolition on March 8. It had reasoned that demolitions without notice are permissible as per a Supreme Court judgment of November 2024 when there is an unauthorised structure over a public place such as a road, street, footpath, water body, and so on.

Poddar submitted, “The law says notice is not required…We have cleared the entire road (of such encroachments) of one lane…we had complaints that because of covering of/encroaching of drain, it is choked..in February, complaints were received… In one lane, 8 houses were there, where encroached portions had been removed..All will be cleared, we won’t be selective.”

While the court did not issue any formal directive staying the demolitions, the HC, however, orally requested the civic body not to take any coercive action in this regard.

Four days after 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was beaten to death on the day of Holi in Uttam Nagar, the MCD demolished parts of a house belonging to Umardeen and Muzaffar. A total of 16 persons have been apprehended in the case, including two minors.

The petitions were filed by two residents of A block, JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar: one by Jarina, the mother of a co-accused in the case, who alleged that her house — where her family has been residing for over 40 years — was broken into, and another by Shahnaz, whose residence is situated in the “immediate vicinity of the demolished house”.