Will bring Ram Rajya in MCD by killing demon of corruption: AAP’s Durgesh Pathak

Ahead of the MCD polls that are likely to take place in December, AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the party will bring “Ram Rajya in the civic body by killing the demon of corruption” and end the garbage problem and salary delays if voted to power.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a model of development that is seen in the Delhi government’s health and education sector will be replicated in the corporation as well,” he added.

Senior leaders in the party also took aim at the BJP-ruled corporation over the latest Swachh Survekshan rankings and said garbage problems being faced by people, landfills and salary delays are major issues around which their campaign is centred. To this end, the party is also planning to burn a Ravana effigy made of garbage in the coming days.

The three erstwhile municipal bodies in the city, which were recently merged into one, again performed dismally in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation adjudged at 28th position, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation at 34th position and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation at 37th position among 45 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh. The ranking was released on Saturday.

Senior leaders said that in a door-to-door drive, the party will spread the message that the corporation has, for the past six years, continuously shown a dismal performance in the central government’s own survey.

Pathak said, “PM Modi’s MCD has failed in PM Modi’s own survey. Delhi is the gateway through which the world looks at India. The President lives in Delhi. The Prime Minister lives in Delhi. All the Ambassadors of foreign missions stay in Delhi. The BJP has been in power for the last 15 years in MCD; it is a matter of grave concern that despite having ruled the civic agency for 15 years, the BJP has led it towards a situation where it is behind the whole country.”

He added, “This isn’t a one-off result. The BJP has failed Delhi year on year. Last year, the MCD ranked 45 out of 47. In 2020, 46 out of 47. In 2016, 52 out of 73. The MCD has continuously fared in the bottom end of the survey every year…”

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back and said, “Can Pathak tell us what additional resources were provided by the Kejriwal government to the MCD to make Delhi cleaner and beautiful in the last eight years? It’s a matter of regret that the Kejriwal government, instead of providing additional resources, cut down sanitation funds of municipal corporations during the last eight years… It even withheld major portions of central government assistance.”