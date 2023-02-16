‘Will become soldier in next life’: 22-yr-old kills self after failing Agniveer exam

A 22-year-old man hanged himself in his Noida room, police said Wednesday. The deceased, Deepu Kumar, an Aligarh resident and lived in a rented flat in sector 49.

“The police immediately reached the spot and got to know that the deceased was a resident of Aligarh and preparing for Army recruitment in Gautam Buddha Nagar,” police said.

A purported suicide note has been recovered from the spot, in which he wrote that ‘he will prove himself as a soldier in the next life’. “The boy was preparing for competitive exams, including for the Army. He couldn’t pass it and was disheartened. His brother was present during the police procedure,” said DCP (Noida) Harish Chander.

Sector 49 police station SO Sandeep Chaudhary said that Deepu was living with his brother and two cousins. “He couldn’t do well in the recent Army recruitment exam. He has written about a lot of things in the suicide note, including about his Army preparation. He seemed to have trouble from different things and was depressed,” said the officer.

Officials said that the body was taken into custody and sent to the district mortuary for postmortem, following which the body was taken to Aligarh by the relatives.

A three-page suicide note provides details about his struggles in the life. “Though I never gave up, they say that a person does wrong things not out of happiness, but out of compulsion. Ever since I appeared for the Army exam, I was afraid whether I would get good marks. Papa, you had high hopes and I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t sleep for the last many days,” stated the note.

“I had considered the Army as my life, when I did not get it, what is the point of this life? I had many dreams, I had thought about many things, but I did not get the result of my hard work. I worked hard for four years, but nothing was achieved, I could not bring glory to my parents. If not in this life, I will definitely become a soldier in the next,” note read.

He has also mentioned his family and friends in the note. “His only aim was to be in the Army. The results were declared at the end of January. However, we had no idea that he could ever take such a step. That day, his brother left for his office in the morning. By afternoon, the other two brothers also left for work. He was alone in the room,” said Deepu’s uncle Nand Kishore.

He further said, “He was a bright child. He won many awards and medals in different competitions. These things were very dear to him. After the Army result, even his parents went to Noida to meet and console him. They came back just two days before the incident and this happened.”

Deepu Kumar’s father Hari Singh works as a labourer and his economic condition is reportedly weak. The deceased has written about his medals in the note and requested her mother to keep the trophy, medals and certificates with his photo in the house. He is survived by a younger brother and two sisters.