Will address water issues in Rajinder Nagar: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said that his government will work to solve the persistent water problems in Rajinder Nagar constituency.

Acknowledging that water shortage was a problem being faced by residents, the CM during a road show in the area said, “A lot of development work has been done in the area but I acknowledge that some issues need to be addressed. There is a shortage of water supply but I am working on it and I assure that it will get fixed soon.”

Bypolls in Rajinder Nagar are scheduled for June 23. The seat fell vacant after erstwhile area MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Chadha was also the Delhi Jal Board vice- chairperson.

AAP MCD in-charge and Political Affairs Committee member Durgesh Pathak is AAP’s candidate from the constituency. He is up against BJP’s former councillor Rajesh Bhatia and Congress’s former councillor Prem Lata.

Kejriwal concluded his road shows on Sunday, during which he visited Inderpuri and Pandav Nagar areas of the constituency.

The BJP has been running a high-power campaign in the area, with 15 leaders, Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir, Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, state president Adesh Gupta, union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and former mayor Jai Prakash campaigning for the party last week.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, ministers Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressing public gatherings and road shows over the past week.

On Sunday, Kejriwal attacked BJP and said, “I will get all your work done, I believe in working, I do not know how to fight or spread hate. BJP leaders only know how to fight, they sit on dharnas 24×7 in front of my house, there is no point in voting for them. AAP fixed government schools in Delhi to improve the future of your children. AAP is providing uninterrupted supply of electricity for free; women now get to travel for free in buses all over Delhi. I agree that there is a water problem, we are working on it. I will fix all your problems related to water too.”

He also spoke about the problems in crossing the railway line that falls in Budh Nagar, which residents say is a problem since they have to take a much longer way to reach the other side. A wall was recently built to prevent people from crossing the tracks. “A wall has been erected at the railway crossing in Inderpuri’s Budh Nagar and the bridge there has also been closed due to which people have trouble crossing the railway line, we will get it fixed,” he said.