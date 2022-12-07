scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Will AAP dislodge BJP? Capital awaits results of MCD polls

Exit polls have predicted that AAP will sweep the municipal polls, with BJP coming in a distant second. The Congress, the exit polls said, will get only a handful of seats.

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, also expressed confidence that the party would reach the halfway mark.
With hours to go for the result of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections to be declared, both the Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party expressed confidence that they would make it past the halfway mark. The MCD has 250 wards under it.

Based on the predictions, Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said: “People of Delhi have again put their trust in Aam Aadmi Party, we are hopeful that very good results will come in MCD elections. It was being said that Gujarat is BJP’s bastion, for the first time a party is getting 15 to 20 percent vote share, it is a big deal… we will wait for the final results to come in tomorrow before thanking the people.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was less conservative in his outlook and said: “MCD set to witness AAP’s landslide victory, this mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely honest party. BJP levelled fake allegations against me, ran a witch-hunt after (jailed minister) Satyendar Jain. The public is going to reject the politics of BJP’s lies, conspiracy and dishonesty,” he said.

He also said that AAP would become a national party on Thursday because of “the love of the people of Gujarat”.

AAP needs at least 6% vote share in Gujarat to become a national party. The other states where it has the figure are Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, meanwhile, also expressed confidence that the party would reach the halfway mark.

“We had a good campaign and the feedback on the polling day gives us clear reasons to be sure of a good performance. BJP will comfortably cross the halfway mark,” he said.

Dismissing the exit polls, spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “We should not come to a conclusion so soon based on just the exit polls. We expect to cross the halfway mark.”

BJP ruled MCD for 15 years and defeated AAP and Congress in 2017 by winning 181 seats in the 2017 MCD polls. AAP debuted with 48 seats and congress won 30 seats. BJP’s vote share stood at 36%, AAP’s at 26% and Congress’s at 21%.

Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower energy costs: Michael Pyle

