scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

“Wife’s convenience to be seen more”: Delhi HC on 68-year old woman’s plea for transfer of matrimonial dispute

The woman's 72-year old husband vehemently opposed the transfer plea claiming that his wife had been enjoying all the benefits and had moved the transfer plea just to harass him.

Holding that there was no reason to decline the wife's request, the HC directed the withdrawal of the suit pending before Family Court Dwarka Courts and assigned it to Family Court, Karkardooma Court. (File)

The Delhi High Court recently passed an order in a 68-year old woman’s plea seeking transfer of a matrimonial case from one family court to another holding that in matrimonial disputes, the convenience of the wife “has to be seen more”.

A single judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was hearing a plea moved by the woman seeking transfer of a suit from Principal Judge, Family Court, South West District, Dwarka Courts to the Principal Judge, Family Court, East District of Karkardooma Court. The woman had argued that two previous litigations between the parties were already pending before Karkardooma Court.

“It has been submitted that in the Karkardooma Court, the petition under Section 12 of Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and petition under Section 125 Cr. PC bearing No. 2712/2017 are pending…The present suit may also be transferred to the Karkardooma Court,” the judgment records.

Don't miss |Don’t open college fests for all: DU advisory after Miranda House incident

The woman’s 72-year old husband vehemently opposed the transfer plea claiming that his wife had been enjoying all the benefits and had moved the transfer plea just to harass him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

The HC in its judgment of October 18, however observed, “The exercise of the jurisdiction while transferring the petition particularly in the matrimonial disputes, has to be undertaken in such a manner that there should not be any inconvenience caused to either of the parties”. The HC further observed that the wife’s request can be rejected only if there are “weighty reasons behind the same”.

More from Delhi

Holding that there was no reason to decline the wife’s request, the HC directed the withdrawal of the suit pending before Family Court Dwarka Courts and assigned it to Family Court, Karkardooma Court. The HC directed the transferee court to send the complete record to the transferor Court further directing the parties to appear before the Principal District & Sessions Judge, East District of Karkardooma Court.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:27:33 am
Next Story

Trevor Noah mocks Elon Musk’s entry into Twitter HQ with a sink. See other reactions after takeover

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement