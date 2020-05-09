Wife, son of Delhi Police constable who died of Covid-19 test positive 

A sample for corona virus at jama Masjid police satation a nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Express Photo By Amit Mehra A sample for corona virus at jama Masjid police satation a nationwide lockdown, in Old Delhi, Saturday, April 25, 2020. Express Photo By Amit Mehra

Three days after 32-year-old Amit Kumar, a Delhi Police constable, died of COVID-19 related complications, his wife and child too have tested positive.

“His wife and their three-year-old son were tested for the virus a day after Amit passed away. Late Friday evening, their result came, and both have tested positive for the virus,” said the 26-year-old woman’s brother. Kumar was posted at northwest Delhi’s Bharat Nagar police station, and DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya too confirmed that the constable’s wife and child had tested positive.

Kumar’s wife and child live in Haryana’s Sonepat. “When her result came, we got a call about it and an ambulance was sent. Both of them are admitted at PGI hospital in Khanpur,” said the woman’s brother.

It was last Saturday that Kumar for Delhi from Sonepat after a break. On Monday, he returned to work, and complained of breathlessness in the evening, and then again at night. On Tuesday morning, he fell sick again, and was taken for the Coronavirus test, and allegedly turned away from two hospitals. In the evening, while on his way to RML hospital, Kumar passed away.

“At least nine people of his extended family who met him while he was here in Sonepat were tested for the virus on Friday,” said Kumar’s brother-in-law.

