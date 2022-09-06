Wife seeks security cover to Shrikant Tyagi, Noida Court directs jail authorities to take precautions

Anu Tyagi, the wife of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been in judicial custody for nearly a month, has moved a Noida court seeking security cover for her husband during court appearances.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by the Noida police from Meerut for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman over an argument about encroachment in their housing society in Noida’s Sector 93B.

The application was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Nodia district claiming that Tyagi’s life is under threat from attack by history-sheeter Vinay Tyagi and his gang. The application states Tyagi had a close shave after the gang had tried to attack him in the past.

Disposing of the application on August 25, the court said, “In the light of the instant application, it is directed to jail authorities to take extra precaution while taking the accused from the jail to the court”.

Sushil Bhati, Anu Tyagi’s advocate, said that protection under the jail manual will be provided for carrying the accused to and from jail to court.

The application further stated that her husband and their family were provided with ‘Y security’ from the state government in the past. Tyagi had protection for over a year – between October 2018 and February 2020.

The application further claims that two other shooters from the same gang -Ravindra alias Babli and Pradeep who have been absconding – may attack her husband when he is brought to and from the district jail and the court for proceedings.

“In view of such a situation, security should be provided to the applicant/accused and his family. The applicant/accused should be provided with a bulletproof jacket, 19 constables with automatic weapons and two sub-inspectors in a Vajra Vahan, when the applicant/accused is brought to the court for hearing from district jail so that the life of the applicant/accused can be protected,” the application states.

The court of a Special Judge (gangster cases) had rejected Tyagi’s bail application for a case registered under Gangster Act last week, wherein the prosecution had relied on the criminal history of the accused. The court had held that it did not have reasonable grounds to believe that “the accused will not commit any offence while on bail”, and in view of the aforesaid observations, the court cancelled the bail application submitted by Tyagi.

According to sources, the family is expected to move the Allahabad High Court against the said order.

While Shrikant claimed that he was affiliated to the BJP, the saffron party sought to distance itself from him.