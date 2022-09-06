scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Wife seeks security cover to Shrikant Tyagi, Noida Court directs jail authorities to take precautions

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by the Noida police from Meerut for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman over an argument about encroachment in their housing society in Noida’s Sector 93B.

Jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Anu Tyagi, the wife of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been in judicial custody for nearly a month, has moved a Noida court seeking security cover for her husband during court appearances.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by the Noida police from Meerut for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman over an argument about encroachment in their housing society in Noida’s Sector 93B.

The application was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Nodia district claiming that Tyagi’s life is under threat from attack by history-sheeter Vinay Tyagi and his gang. The application states Tyagi had a close shave after the gang had tried to attack him in the past.

Political Pulse |Stir for ‘justice’ for Shrikant Tyagi still on boil, SP looks to tap his Samaj ‘rage’ against BJP

Disposing of the application on August 25, the court said, “In the light of the instant application, it is directed to jail authorities to take extra precaution while taking the accused from the jail to the court”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Sushil Bhati, Anu Tyagi’s advocate, said that protection under the jail manual will be provided for carrying the accused to and from jail to court.

The application further stated that her husband and their family were provided with ‘Y security’ from the state government in the past. Tyagi had protection for over a year – between October 2018 and February 2020.

The application further claims that two other shooters from the same gang -Ravindra alias Babli and Pradeep who have been absconding – may attack her husband when he is brought to and from the district jail and the court for proceedings.

Advertisement
Also read |At Noida, hundreds demand ‘justice’ for Shrikant Tyagi

“In view of such a situation, security should be provided to the applicant/accused and his family. The applicant/accused should be provided with a bulletproof jacket, 19 constables with automatic weapons and two sub-inspectors in a Vajra Vahan, when the applicant/accused is brought to the court for hearing from district jail so that the life of the applicant/accused can be protected,” the application states.

The court of a Special Judge (gangster cases) had rejected Tyagi’s bail application for a case registered under Gangster Act last week, wherein the prosecution had relied on the criminal history of the accused. The court had held that it did not have reasonable grounds to believe that “the accused will not commit any offence while on bail”, and in view of the aforesaid observations, the court cancelled the bail application submitted by Tyagi.

According to sources, the family is expected to move the Allahabad High Court against the said order.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

While Shrikant claimed that he was affiliated to the BJP, the saffron party sought to distance itself from him.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 05:39:29 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Rahul Gandhi’s long march and Teesta bail to UP-Assam madrasa row
From the Urdu Press

Rahul Gandhi’s long march and Teesta bail to UP-Assam madrasa row

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Opinion | Tinder at 10: Love in strange places, freedom of choice — and shame

Opinion | Tinder at 10: Love in strange places, freedom of choice — and shame

James Webb Space Telescope captures image of near-perfect ‘Einstein ring’

James Webb Space Telescope captures image of near-perfect ‘Einstein ring’

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement