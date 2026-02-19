Wife, partner, 2 others arrested for man’s murder in Greater Noida

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 30-year-old woman, her partner and two of their accomplices have been arrested for allegedly killing her 40-year-old husband, who had been allegedly assaulting her, in Greater Noida’s Dadri, police said on Thursday.
Police said that the deceased has been identified as Govind Raval, a resident of Ghodi Bachheda village in Dadri.
Officers said that on Monday, they got a call on emergency helpline number 112 and were informed that a body, with severe injuries on it, was found in a plot on Kathera Road in Greater Noida.
“A police team rushed to the spot. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination… The deceased’s brother, Dharamveer Raval, later identified the body. He told police that his brother had been missing since February 12,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Sudheer Kumar.
“On Dharamveer’s complaint, a case under BNS Section 103 (murder) was registered against unidentified suspects at Dadri police station, and four teams were formed to trace the suspects,” said ADCP Kumar, adding that officers subsequently zeroed in on Rohit Raval.
During the probe, Rohit allegedly told police that he was having an affair with the deceased’s wife, Preeti Devi, for the past two years. “Preeti had allegedly told Rohit that her husband, Govind, used to assault her and asked him to kill him,” said ADCP Kumar. They hatched a plan and on February 12, Rohit allegedly picked up Govind from his house on the pretext of having a conversation, Kumar said.
“Later, Rohit asked one of his friends, Nafees, a resident of Kasba in Dadri, to come with a sharp weapon. The trio went to an isolated place on Railway Road in Dadri and consumed alcohol. Rohit held Govind while Nafees killed him with the weapon he was carrying with him,” the ADCP added.
Police said they then left Govind’s body at the spot and returned home. On February 15, Rohit, along with another friend, Dharmendra, a resident of Godha Baccheda, went to the spot to dump the body somewhere else, police said.
Kumar said Rohit, Nafees, Dharmendra, and Preeti have been booked for murder and the weapon used in the crime was recovered from their possession. Further investigation is underway.
