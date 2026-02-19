Wife, partner, 2 others arrested for man’s murder in Greater Noida

Kumar said Rohit, Nafees, Dharmendra, and Preeti have been booked for murder and the weapon used in the crime was recovered from their possession.

A 30-year-old woman, her partner and two of their accomplices have been arrested for allegedly killing her 40-year-old husband, who had been allegedly assaulting her, in Greater Noida’s Dadri, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Govind Raval, a resident of Ghodi Bachheda village in Dadri.

Officers said that on Monday, they got a call on emergency helpline number 112 and were informed that a body, with severe injuries on it, was found in a plot on Kathera Road in Greater Noida.

“A police team rushed to the spot. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination… The deceased’s brother, Dharamveer Raval, later identified the body. He told police that his brother had been missing since February 12,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, Sudheer Kumar.