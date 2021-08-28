Wife of UAPA-accused Atiqur Rehman says he is suffering from heart condition, appeals for attention

The wife of UAPA-accused Campus Front of India member Atiqur Rahman has appealed for medical attention for her husband, who is presently lodged in Mathura jail.

Speaking at a press conference here, Atiqur’s wife, Sanjeeda said her husband had a heart condition and needed to be admitted in AIIMS for treatment.

Atiqur was arrested on October 5, 2020, along with journalist Siddique Kappan, Masood Ahmad, driver Alam while they on their way to Hathras to protest against the gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old woman.

“He has a particular heart condition and needs specific attention for the same. The jail authorities told us that he is suffering from normal fever. I have been saving Rs 2 lakh for his surgery. If there is no timely intervention, I dread to think that anything can happen. He needs everyone’s help,” said Sanjeeda at Friday’s press conference.

Atiqur was admitted to the jail hospital in Mathura four days ago after he complained of fever. Rahman’s family claim he has aortic regurgitation which needs to be treated in a specialised centre like AIIMS. The family claim that there has been medical negligence on part of the authorities for the past 11 months causing Atiqur’s condition to deteriorate.

“We have filed appeals in Mathura Court. Another request has been made to Allahabad High Court. We hope the judiciary will consider this plea. This is a grave matter since his only crime was to protest the death of the Hathras victim. He needs bail on medical grounds,” said Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, Atiqur’s lawyer.

In April, UP Police filed a 5000 page chargesheet against the four accused. The chargesheet has been filed under sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity), 295 A( outraging feelings), UAPA and relevant sections of the IT Act. According to officials, the chargesheet has listed more than 50 witnesses to support the police charges. The police has mentioned in the chargesheet, through investigative findings, that the accused wanted to cause law and order problems in region under the pretext of protesting for the Hathras gangrape victim.