Delhi: Wife of top cycle firm executive hangs herself

A 57-year-old woman, wife of a top Atlas Cycles executive, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Lutyens’ Delhi home in Aurangzeb Lane. According to police, Natasha Kapur allegedly took the step after returning from a wedding in Kolkata on January 18. She left behind a suicide note saying she “just couldn’t live anymore”.

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said they received a PCR call at 3.32 pm on Tuesday from the family. “At her residence, her son Siddhant informed police that when his mother did not respond to the calls by domestic helps, they informed him. When he went and knocked on the door of her room, he got no response. The door was not latched from the inside, and he entered to find her hanging from a ceiling fan by a dupatta,” Yadav said.

Police said Natasha’s husband, Sanjay, is joint president of Atlas Cycles. He was at work at the time. Her son is the company’s vice-president and her daughter is a student.

“Her son, with help from the domestic helps, untied the dupatta from her neck and tried to perform CPR after shifting her to the bedroom. Her post-mortem was conducted at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and there were no injury marks, except ligature marks. An unsigned suicide note was also found,” said Yadav.

The half-page suicide note was found in a small temple set up inside the home. It read: “I am taking my own life, I just can’t live anymore.” It also asked her children to “take care of themselves”.

“Everyone is completely shocked,” said a staffer at the company who used to make weekly visits to the family home. “I talked to her just a few hours before and she seemed normal. Everyone is in shock; they can’t understand what happened.”

DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said, “The family is in shock and unable to tell us why she would have taken such an extreme step. An inquest has been initiated to find out the reason behind the suicide.”

A crime and forensics team also visited the residence to collect evidence and verify the handwriting and contents of the suicide note, said an officer. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Wednesday, and the last rites were conducted at Lodhi Road.

