Wife of Fortis Hospital founder booked for forgery, breach of trust after sister-in-law’s complaint

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aditi Singh, the wife of Fortis Hospital founder Shivinder Mohan Singh, for allegedly misusing her powers as a member of Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Charitable Society, which operates the hospital in Vasant Kunj. The FIR alleges criminal breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy involving assets estimated at over Rs 500 crore.

The FIR — registered under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forging valuable securities, wills, or authority documents), 468 (forgery committed specifically for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (forgery-related offences) and 120B (fraudulent or dishonest use of a document or electronic record known to be forged) — was based on a complaint filed by Japna Singh, the wife of the Fortis Hospital co-founder Malvinder Mohan Singh.

Japna, in her complaint against Aditi, Shivinder and other members of the society’s executive committee, alleged that she and several other legitimate members were unlawfully removed from the society through forged resignation letters and manipulated records, allowing a group of office-bearers to consolidate control over the society and its assets. The society runs the Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital in Vasant Kunj and is stated to generate an annual revenue of around Rs 30 crore from hospital operations.

The FIR follows a long legal battle involving brothers Malvinder and Shivinder over control and alleged financial mismanagement at Fortis Healthcare. The siblings, once among India’s leading healthcare entrepreneurs, have been embroiled in multiple civil and criminal proceedings over the past few years, including cases related to alleged diversion of funds and disputes with lenders and regulators, even as Fortis Healthcare itself has changed ownership.

The FIR also alleges that key documents — including membership registers, minutes of meetings and filings made before the Registrar of Societies — were falsified to exclude certain members while others linked to the accused were retained.

The complaint relies on a forensic audit report titled Project Prism, prepared by Pipara & Co LLP, and pointing to alleged discrepancies in governance records, income tax filings and financial transactions. According to the FIR, the audit flags a six-year gap in meeting records between 2018 and 2024, missing minutes of annual general meetings, irregular appointments of office-bearers and contradictory disclosures regarding the treasurer’s position.

It was further alleged that an annual general meeting in May 2024 was conducted at a residential address unsuitable for hosting such a meeting, and that notices for meetings were falsely shown as having been delivered across multiple cities on the same day. The FIR also alleges unauthorised transactions and diversion of funds, necessitating a detailed examination of the society’s bank accounts and financial trail.

Story continues below this ad

The alleged offences are said to have been committed from February 2024 onwards.

The EOW will carry out further investigation.

Officials at Fortis Healthcare refused to comment on the matter.